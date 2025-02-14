With the New York Jets confirming that they would be going in a different direction from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the veteran quarterback will be searching for a new home. Two-time Super Bowl Champion Bryant McFadden believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should not go after Rodgers and stick with Justin Fields.

McFadden shared his thoughts on the situation in an appearance on Thursday's edition of the Zach Gelb Show.

“If I'm Pittsburgh, I try to keep Justin Fields in a Steelers uniform,” McFadden said. “Justin Fields will probably be cheaper than Russell Wilson. Having him in the lineup, he adds another playmaker to an offense that lacks playmakers. A year ago… the only offensive playmaker they had was George Pickens. When George wasn't involved in the game you didn't have any playmakers.

“With Aaron Rodgers, based on what we saw with him in New York, if the pocket isn't there he gives you nothing. Justin Fields can actually make you miss.”

Fields went 106-of-161 through the air in 2024 for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. McFadden believes his young age, 25, gives him upside that is not available with older quarterbacks like Rodgers and Wilson.

The Steelers have a decision to make and Fields would make a lot of sense for the future.

Why did the Jets and Aaron Rodgers split?

The Aaron Rodgers experience has come to an end for the New York Jets after two seasons. After newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn arrived in New York, the decision to part ways with Rodgers was made.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” said Glenn and GM Darren Mougey via NewYorkJets.com. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures.

“We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

Rodgers was optimistic when arriving in New York, but things did not go according to plan.

“There's something special about playing in the city, for a team like this with a storied franchise,” Rodgers said said. “Going way, way back to Super Bowl III, to be a part of something special would definitely help you go down in the history of our organization. Already have 18 years in an incredibly iconic organization and it would be fun to be a part of the history of this one, as well.”