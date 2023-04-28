The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The league now has 31 new players joining their teams, and they are ready to start a new journey in their careers. However, some are still waiting to hear their names called on Days 2 and 3. With a handful of picks after Day 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers could bring some interesting players to their roster.

The 2022 season marked the start of a new era for the Steelers. For the first time since 2004, they were without longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in the offseason. Pittsburgh was also without general manager Kevin Colbert as he stepped down following 22 years with the organization.

Despite the many big changes, Pittsburgh was just one win away from making it to the playoffs. The team finished the season 9-8 and eighth in the AFC, losing to the Miami Dolphins in a tiebreaker.

With hopes of returning to the postseason, this year’s draft gains even more importance. In the first round, Pittsburgh took Georgia’s offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick.

Now, the team has five remaining selections in the draft, including two in the second round. Most importantly, the Steelers have the No. 32 pick, the first of the second round. While many rumors have surfaced regarding trade talks involving the selection, the available talent might be too much for the front office to pass on.

With that being said, here are three players the Pittsburgh Steelers should target after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Steve Avila, C/G – TCU

After starting the season unranked, TCU managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Horned Frogs lost in the Big 12 Championship Game but still made the College Football Playoff, beating Michigan in the semifinals before being blown out by Georgia in the National Championship Game.

While the season did not end in the best way, TCU’s year had many positive takeaways, especially on offense. It was one of only two teams in the nation averaging at least 270 passing yards per game, 200 rushing and having at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns, excluding the bowl season.

A big reason for that success was center/guard Steve Avila. He did not allow a single sack in 477 pass-blocking snaps prior to the CFP. With his help, quarterback Max Duggan became a Heisman runner-up.

For his performances, Avila was a consensus All-American offensive lineman. He also earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Even with Jones in the first round, the Steelers still need to address the offensive line. As of now, they already have Mason Cole at center. However, Avila’s versatility, ranging from center to left and right guard at TCU, could be the missing piece to help quarterback Kenny Pickett in his second year in the league.

2. Keion White, EDGE – Georgia Tech

One player that probably did not expect to fall beyond the first round was Georgia Tech’s Keion White. The EDGE was one of the invitees to the NFL’s green room in Kansas City. Unfortunately for him, White joined among others Kentucky’s Will Levis as green room players who were not selected in the first round.

In his final year at Georgia Tech, White recorded 54 total tackles with 29 being solo. He also had 7.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

For his performances as a senior, he earned a selection to the Third-team All-ACC.

Most importantly, White would help the team’s passing defense. The Steelers allowed 29 passing touchdowns, placing them in the bottom five in the league.

With Cameron Heyward turning 34 prior to next season, Pittsburgh might already be thinking about the future. Luckily, White is still available in the second round, and the Steelers could get him at either No. 32 or No. 49.

1. Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Finally, one player that the Steelers should seriously consider at No. 32 is Joey Porter Jr. The cornerback has been linked to Pittsburgh for most of the draft process and could still join the team in the second round.

In 2022, he had 27 total tackles with 21 being solo and eight pass breakups for the Penn State Nittany Lions. It is worth noting he missed three games due to injuries and opted out of the Rose Bowl.

For his performances, Porter Jr. earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. This marked the third year in a row that he received an all-conference nod. In 2020 and 2021, he was a Third Team All-Big Ten member.

In 34 games with Penn State, he accumulated 115 total tackles, 88 of them being solo. He also defended 17 passes, forced a fumble, intercepted a pass and sacked once.

Other than what he could offer on the field, another thing that could help his chances of going to Pittsburgh is his family connection to the organization. His father, Joey Porter, was an outside linebacker and played his first eight NFL seasons with Pittsburgh (1999-2006). In that period, he won Super Bowl XL and earned five All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections. Additionally, he served as a defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach following his retirement.

By selecting the Penn State product, the Steelers would bring someone who likely grew up watching the team and is somewhat familiar with their identity. This would likely gain some extra attention from Pittsburgh’s fanbase, which can result in more jersey sales.

All things considered, Joey Porter Jr. should be the Steelers’ priority after Day 1. Even with rumors surrounding the No. 32 pick, they should opt to draft the legacy player.