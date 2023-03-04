In his final season at TCU, Max Duggan played arguably the best football of his collegiate career. While putting together a season that saw him finish as a Heisman finalist, he also led TCU to a spot in the National Championship.

Unfortuanyl for Duggan and TCU, their season did not end in the way that they had envisioned. As they took on the Georgia Bulldogs, they lost by a final score of 65-7.

Max Duggan, who is now preparing for the NFL Draft, is still impacted by the loss. And it appears that it may stick with him for the rest of his NFL career.

Duggan, who met with the media while at the NFL Combine on Friday, spoke about his experience in the National Championship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it. That’ll probably burn for a while on a game like that, in the biggest stage, and it doesn’t turn out the way we want to. But I think there’s just a lot that I’m still learning from it — how to come back from adversity, how to mentally just get over a hump like that. To almost erase it, where you don’t want to let it dictate too much, but understand that there’s things I can get better at from that game,” stated Max Duggan via Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.

Duggan was a star in 2022. He finished the campaign throwing for 3,698 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. On the ground, he added 423 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

In a loaded quarterback class, it is hard to tell where Duggan will land in the draft. But it is clear that whoever adds him will be gaining a true competitor at the quarterback position.