The highlight of Steel City's free agency revolves around the quarterback position. By acquiring veteran Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers shipped away Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future draft picks. It seemed like the two-year QB wanted out too, based on recent reports. After being told that Wilson would be starting, Pickett himself requested a trade. Now, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gives a few more details on what led to the end of Pickett's tenure.
“From his perspective, he felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing,” Tomlin said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor “Obviously when we felt the trajectory of the business with Chicago moving in the right direction, those dominoes started falling.”
The head coach also said that he wishes nothing but the best for the former Steelers QB:
“I won't get into specifics about our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia.”
Kenny Pickett's tenure ends after two seasons
Pickett's tenure in Pittsburgh didn't really go as planned. After Ben Roethlisberger stepped away from the game in 2022, the Steelers needed a replacement — and taking over for Big Ben is no easy task. Selected in the first round of that year's draft, Pickett spent his first few games backing up Mitch Trubisky until being named a starter during Week 5.
Without going through the numbers, let's just say Pickett hasn't lived up to expectations as an expected franchise QB. His rocky tenure in the past two seasons culminated in the said trade, and now he has a chance for a fresh start in Philly.
He'll be a backup of course, with Jalen Hurts calling the shots. But Mike Tomlin's mention of a “change in scenery” could be just what the 25-year-old needs to revitalize his career. After all, some players take more time to grow and develop than others.
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers prepare for a new campaign
The Steelers, on the other hand, don't have time to spare. Along with the acquisition of Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh landed Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Tomlin recently picked Wilson as the team's QB1 to start the upcoming season, but he did mention that Fields will be given a chance to compete for the starting position.
Along with their new-look quarterback rotation, the Steelers also landed added to their linebackers. Patrick Queen, who is coming off a Pro-Bowl season with the Baltimore Ravens, will be joining the likes of T.J Watt and Alex Highsmith to bolster Steel City's defense.
There's more work to be done of course. The Steelers let go of Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, so the crack in the wideout rotation needs to be patched up. It can be noted that Johnson tallied the second-most receiving yards (717) in 2023 behind George Pickens. Furthermore, the release of Allen Robinson (for cap space purposes) also adds to their WR issue.
With the upcoming draft and the rumors surrounding free agent Tyler Boyd, the Steelers are making sure no roster gaps remain come September.