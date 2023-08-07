The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Like all teams, they have players who are having a tough time in training camp. In this article, we will focus on four important players who are currently finding it hard to get things going. These players are Dan Moore Jr, Darnell Washington, Calvin Austin III, and Miles Boykin. Let's take a closer look at each player and their background before we dig into their struggles.

How the Steelers Did in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bit of a mixed season in 2022. They finished with a record of 9-8 and just barely missed out on the playoffs. Despite having more wins than losses, the team faced some difficulties throughout the season. One of the biggest stories was about their head coach, Mike Tomlin, who got some criticism for how the team performed. The Steelers tried to fix their issues during the offseason, especially on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield. However, they still had to deal with training camp challenges and make some tough choices about their roster. Overall, the Steelers had some good times and some tough times in the 2022 season. However, they didn't quite reach their goal of making the playoffs.

Now, let's take a closer look at the four players on the Pittsburgh Steelers team who are having a hard time in the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore Jr. is having a bit of a tough start if he wants to keep his position as the starting left tackle. Right now, he's behind rookie Broderick Jones on the depth chart. Over the first four practice sessions, his matchups against Alex Highsmith haven't been going well.

The latter just got a big contract extension before training camp and has been going all out in the early days of camp. Videos are showing Highsmith getting past Moore and getting close to sacking the quarterback. If Moore's struggles continue, Jones might permanently plant his flag as the starting left tackle. Take note that Jones isn't guaranteed to be immediately better, but the plan is for him to be the long-term solution in that position. Moore needs to step up when they start practicing with full pads. If he keeps struggling, he might lose his starting job pretty quickly.

The guy isn’t exactly a fan favorite right now but props where props are due: Dan Moore Jr. with a really nice job on the left side here against Alex Highsmith: #Steelers 🎥@Mazursky8895 pic.twitter.com/N8NZRAK8aI — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) August 6, 2023

2. Darnell Washington

It's a bit disappointing to say this, but Darnell Washington isn't having the best start to the Steelers' training camp. The big tight end from Georgia seems to be having trouble with mental aspects like false starts and communication with his quarterbacks. Despite that, remember that Washington won't even turn 22 until August 17th. On paper, he's got amazing size and skills. Also, this kid is 6'7 and 270 pounds. That's one huge dude.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even though he's not off to a great start, we believe his talent will shine through eventually. Washington might look like a completely different player in the next few weeks.

3. Calvin Austin III

Calvin Austin III, the speedy sophomore wide receiver, has been having a tough time at the Steelers' training camp. He has been struggling with route running and gaining separation from defenders. Austin needs to make plays even when the passes aren't perfect and do more than just rely on his athleticism. He has the potential to be a real threat from the slot position. That said, he needs to improve and become more reliable.

4. Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin, the veteran wide receiver, needs to do more than just play special teams if he wants to stick with the Steelers. The wide receiver position is ultra-competitive. In addition, he will be competing with players like Hakeem Butler and Gunner Olszewski for a spot behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. The addition of Allen Robinson II and the potential of Calvin Austin III make the competition even tougher for Boykin.

What's Next for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have high hopes and big expectations for the 2023 NFL season. They finished the 2022 season with a record of 9-8 and missed the playoffs, but they've made some important changes to their roster during the offseason. They've strengthened their offensive line, which was a weak spot last season. They've also brought in new players through the draft and free agency, including Washington and Austin III. How well these new players fit in and how the key players perform during training camp will determine how successful the Steelers are in 2023. The struggles of some guys in training camp, however, might affect their chances of making the team and contributing to its success in the upcoming season.

Looking Forward

Training camp is a crucial time for players to show off their skills and earn a spot on the team. Even though Dan Moore Jr, Darnell Washington, Calvin Austin III, and Miles Boykin are having a hard time right now, it's important to remember that training camp is a time for learning and growing. These players have the potential to overcome their challenges and make important contributions to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next season. As fans, we need to support and encourage these players as they work towards their goals.