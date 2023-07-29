The Pittsburgh Steelers are building a solid group of weapons for Kenny Pickett. George Pickens came into his own last season as a breakout star in the making, and he's paired with another underrated player in Diontae Johnson. In the backfield, there's Najee Harris, while the team just drafted highly-touted tight end Darnell Washington.

While expectations are high for Darnell Washington's ceiling, George Pickens seems to have an even higher expectation for the Steelers rookie tight end. In a recent media appearance, Pickens claimed that when he's on, Washington is the greatest tight end… of all time, per Nick Farabaugh.

“Well, here’s a quote for the day. George Pickens says that ‘maximum Darnell Washington’ is the ‘greatest football TE of all time.’”

That's… a quote. There's a lot of players that can stake a claim to be the greatest tight end of all-time. From old heads like Tony Gonzales, Shannon Sharpe, and Mike Ditka to newer faces like Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski, there's a lot of names to choose from. There's going to be lot of people the the Steelers rookie will need to leapfrog to be the greatest TE.

While the GOAT tight end status is probably far away, Washington has the chance to be the best rookie next season. The Steelers rookie turned a lot of heads before the draft because of his physical tools. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done, but his pure physical abilities make him one of the most tantalizing prospects in 2023.