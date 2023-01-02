By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

How do the Pittsburgh Steelers keep doing this? Every week, they seem to be on the verge of finally being knocked out of the playoff race. Mike Tomlin’s winning record streak will finally come to an end, everyone says. Yet, somehow, someway, Pittsburgh gets out of every week with their postseason dreams still intact. When asked about his Steelers’ resilience, Mike Tomlin had a rather baller response, per Jori Epstein.

“Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth discussing a conversation with Mike Tomlin on Steelers’ grit. Told Tomlin: “You guys are hard to kill.” Tomlin’s response: “We don’t die. We multiply.””

The Steelers are not supposed to be in this scenario. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the keys to the offense were handed to Mitch Trubisky and a rookie Kenny Pickett. Expectations were low for Pittsburgh, and for a while, the team matched the expectations given to them. At some point, though, this team started to show the resilience we see from them now.

The two big reasons for the Steelers’ resurgence this season is their stout defense… and Kenny Pickett. The former is not that surprising: they have a roster filled with playmakers and up-and-coming stars. The departure of Roethlisberger was not going to affect them in any meaningful way. Pickett, however, has been a pleasant surprise for Mike Tomlin and co.

Pickett was drafted by the Steelers in the first round with the 20th pick. Initially, the hope was that Pickett would take over at QB in his second year. However, the Pitt QB has shown that he can help this team make it to the playoffs. Will they be able to do it?