Will Mason Rudolph stay with Mike Tomlin's Steelers?

Another year means another early exit for Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers. They got into a late-season groove to bolster their playoff chances. But, the NFL Playoffs were just too much for them. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills shut the door early on any hopes of an upset. Mason Rudolph struggled to make game-changing plays and turn the tides around. As the season closes, their offensive engine's departure looms because of NFL Free Agency.

Now, everyone's tenure with the Steelers is in question. Mason Rudolph is included in this list of people. He did give an insight into what the future may hold for him but it is not looking good and certain at all, via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan.

“I love the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have been my only home for six years. Let's see what happens. It's not really my decision. A lot of it's out of my control,” he said.

Mason Rudolph's season with the Steelers

Rudolph turned the clock back for a bit to help Mike Tomlin retain his playoff streak. He had 719 passing yards along with three touchdowns for the season. It all added up to a flat 118 passer rating which gave the Steelers a 10-win record. All of this does not guarantee a longer tenure for him in this system.

Like all good things, they crumbled down in the NFL Playoffs once again. Rudolph's 17 missed passes on 39 attempts may have been a huge factor as to why the Steelers could not march deep into the Bills' territory. More than that, all of their momentum was quickly erased with an interception mixed with questionable plays made in third and fourth down. He would come alive by darting touchdowns to Diontae Johnson and Calvin Austin III but it was not enough.

Josh Allen completely outclassed Rudolph and the Steelers offense in this game. The Bills quarterback only missed nine passes while completing 21 of them. This got them 203 passing yards and three big trips to the end zone. A matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs awaits the Bills. For the Steelers, a new shakeup may be in the works as they try to get a deeper playoff run next season. It may all start with their NFL Free Agency decisions.