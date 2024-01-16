After losing to the Bills, Najee Harris knows the Steelers need to change things up.

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season come to an end after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend. As the Steelers look to regroup and begin to look towards next season, Harris has some suggestions.

Pittsburgh fell to Buffalo 31-17. Harris got 12 carries, but converted it into just 37 yards. The running backs knows the Steelers need to make changes to succeed, from the bottom to the top, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“We've got to be more disciplined. We've got to be more committed,” Harris said. “I'm not saying we're not. But just coming from a place (at Alabama) that has structure and seeing like, we could probably get help in these areas.”

“I'm not saying nothing about the coaches or anything like that,” Harris continued. “I'm just saying more of just in-house rules. I'm just a player, but the guys in the building know what I'm talking about.”

The Steelers dealt with adversity all season on their road to the playoffs. Kenny Pickett dealt with injuries and offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired. Still, Pittsburgh clawed and battled their way into the postseason.

Still, it wasn't enough. A snowy Monday loss to the Bills ended everything the Steelers fought for. Najee Harris knows that changes need to be made.

Pittsburgh will certainly look into making those changes as they try to get over their playoff hump. Moreso than just personnel on the field, Harris thinks the organization needs to alter their entire protocol.