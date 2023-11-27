The Steelers showed significant improvement in their Week 12 win over the Bengals, but there are still multiple concerns going forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to address a number of problems this week when offensive coordinator Matt Canada was dismissed from his position and head coach Mike Tomlin named Eddie Faulkner as the team's interim offensive leader.

The Steelers registered a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their first game since the move was made, and while the Steelers did not score a lot of points, the offense was significantly better than it had been at any point this season.

This is a promising sign as the season comes into the critical home stretch, and if the Steelers can build off a 421-yard showing, the Steelers could turn into one of the more dangerous teams in the NFL once the playoffs start. It marked the first time in 58 games that Pittsburgh had more than 400 yards of total offense.

The offense had been unimaginative and quite predictable through Pittsburgh's first 10 games of the season. Despite all the issues the offense had, the Steelers had won 6 of their first 10 games as they had played consistently strong defense and had also managed to come through with some excellent 4th-quarter performances.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was one of the beneficiaries of the change of offensive coordinators. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards and he did not throw an interception.

He was happy and confident after the game, and while he did not publicly blame Canada for the team's poor offense, it was clear that he was quite relieved that the Steelers opened up their gameplan. Pickett threw the ball downfield with greater frequency than he had at any point through the first 10 games of the season.

Steelers need a consistent running game

Head coach Mike Tomlin has never lost any faith in Pickett as his quarterback. While the second-year starter from Pittsburgh does not have elite statistics, Tomlin clearly believes in Pickett's ability, confidence and leadership.

But that does not mean Pickett is the kind of quarterback who can carry the team on a weekly basis. If the Steelers are going to play the kind of offense that can get them into the playoffs and help them win games in the postseason, they are going to need a ground game that the team can depend on.

The Steelers got the kind of production from their running attack in the win over the Bengals that they will need to repeat in the weeks to come. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran with confidence and a strong forward lean throughout the game against a tough Cincinnati front.

Harris carried the ball 15 times for 99 yards and a shockingly strong 6.6 yards per carry. He also had 1 rushing touchdown. Jaylen Warren did enough in a supporting role to take additional pressure off of Pickett. He had 13 carries for 49 yards.

If the Steelers can deliver a running game that is both productive and punishing, it will help the offense stay consistent.

Steelers need more big plays

It's one thing to change offensive coordinators during the middle of the season, it's quite another for that decision to work out so that a team can produce big plays that cause problems for opposing defensive coordinators.

The Steelers have a talented wide receiver in George Pickens who is capable of making highlight-film type plays that can turn any game around. He caught a 43-yard pass from Pickett in the win over the Bengals that helped give the Steelers greater control of the game.

However, Pickens had just 3 receptions in the game, and he needs to be featured more than he has been to this point. Pickens has caught 40 passes for 662 yards and 3 TDs through 11 games, and that's simply not enough. The Steelers have to find a way to get him the ball more often.

Tight Pat Freiermuth emerged as a huge weapon against the Bengals as he was targeted 11 times and caught 9 passes for 120 yards. The Steelers must continue to use Freiermuth in a similar manner going forward.

Defense must continue to dominate with takeaways

The Steelers have been able to win this season because they have been outstanding when it comes to taking the ball away from their opponents. Pittsburgh has 20 takeaways and they are plus-12 on the turnover/takeaway table, which puts them in a tie for first place with the 49ers.

T.J. Watt is the leader of a physical and punishing defense. Watt has has 13.5 sacks this season after recording 2 more against the Bengals, and he has 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries — one of which was returned for a touchdown — as well as an interception. He is one of the most dangerous defensive players in the NFL.

If the Steelers are going to play winning football, there can be no slippage from Watt and his teammates on the defensive side of the ball.