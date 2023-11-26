Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is speaking out about a play that went viral that seemed to show him giving up on a fumble.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is setting the record straight following a play Sunday in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson appeared in real time to give up on a play where his teammate fumbled the football away. Johnson said he never saw the ball hit the ground and that's why he didn't go after it, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Diontae Johnson says he didn’t see Jaylen Warren’s fumble that so many have said he didn’t try to recover He also says the media making too much of his post-game remarks to teammates last week (reported by ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/sZmMVhP2nM — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 26, 2023

Fortunately for Johnson, the play didn't matter in the grand scheme of things. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10 Sunday to improve to 7-4 on the season. The Steelers offense struggled to score yet again, forcing only 16 points including three field goals. The Steelers were able to muster more than 400 total yards in the game, however. The game was the Steelers' first since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada last week.

Diontae Johnson finished the game with four catches for 50 yards. Johnson has been frustrated this season with how he's been used in the offense, sparking a lot of public debate about how he's fitting in with his teammates. It certainly doesn't look good to see Johnson walk away from a play where the ball was live and on the ground, but maybe the play will serve as a wake up call to the young receiver.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Steelers are looking like a team that might just make it back to the playoffs. The team has won five of their last seven games. The upcoming schedule for the team looks favorable, as the Steelers next host the struggling Arizona Cardinals.