The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two of their last three games and are hoping to put together their first series of back-to-back wins when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Steelers within striking distance of second place in their division and keep their slim postseason hopes still alive. Here are our Steelers Week 13 predictions as they take on the Falcons.

The Steelers’ defense has not exactly been the gold standard this season. In fact, they have allowed 23.7 points per game (24th). Many of those scores have primarily come via the air, as the Steelers have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (23) and third-most passing yards (2,901) this season. That’s something Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota could potentially exploit, though the Falcons have the second-lowest passing yards total in 2022-23 (2,052 yards).

On the other side, the Steelers have also not been consistently outstanding on offense. Pittsburgh averages only 17.6 points per game (28th), but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting better with each passing week. His connection with fellow rookie George Pickens has really improved, and he is also connecting better with the likes of Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. That will be crucial in this game as the Steelers will likely miss running back Najee Harris, who departed Monday’s game with an abdominal injury.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the Falcons allow 24.4 points per game. ATL’s defense is also pretty vulnerable to both the run and the passing game. Pittsburgh should be a slight favorite here, though they do enter this match with little time to prepare.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Steelers in their Week 13 game against the Falcons.

4. LB TJ Watt

Pittsburgh linebacker TJ Watt has been restricted in practice this week, but he is still expected to play this weekend. Watt anchors a Steelers defense that has been one of the best in the league in terms of stopping rushing attacks. They will be tested here, though as Atlanta’s only option at this point is to run the ball. We have Watt going for five total tackles here against the Falcons.

3. WR George Pickens

Rookie wideout George Pickens grabbed three of six receptions for 57 yards and added a two-point conversion in their win over the Colts this past Monday. He connected with Pickett in the end zone for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh surged ahead 24-17.

Pickens led the club in receiving yards for the seventh time in his past eight games, surpassing 50. He’ll have a chance to capitalize on this performance in Week 13 against a susceptible Atlanta secondary.

Keep this in mind as well — 100.2 is the passer rating on attempts targeting Pickens this season. Basically, if Pickett picks Pickens (how’s that for a tongue twister?), good things happen. Here’s an example:

How did George Pickens control his body to catch this⁉️pic.twitter.com/PPe9p0VoG8 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 29, 2022

While the Steelers may not be a favorite to make it to the postseason, at least they know they have a potential superstar wideout as a foundational piece of their offense. Pickens just has star potential written all over him. This week, he faces Atlanta, a defense that has given up the second-most receiving yards to the position. He should go for over 60 yards easily in this game.

2. QB Kenny Pickett

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett completed 20-of-28 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions this past Monday. He also ran six times for 32 yards and tossed a two-point conversion.

Pickett appeared poised and in command as the Steelers established a 16-3 lead at halftime. He was quiet in the third quarter but came alive in the fourth quarter when Pittsburgh fell behind 17-16. He guided a game-winning drive that included a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run and a Pickett-to-Pickens two-point conversion. The Steelers defense then held for the last 9:55, giving Pickett his third win in seven starts. He’ll have a good chance to win No. 4 against Atlanta in Week 13 on the road.

Remember that Pickett has steered the Steelers to a 2-1 record over the previous three games. We have seen him play the finest football of his young career and demonstrate significant growth. During that time, he has had zero turnovers while leading a potent offense that is averaging 24 points per game.

During those three games, the rookie quarterback has also formed a potentially explosive connection with Pickens. That’s a dynamic duo worth watching as this season winds down. Both of these rookies appear to be rising stars, and the previous three weeks have just scratched the surface of how good they can be.

1. Steelers drop a low-scoring game on the road

As Kenny Pickett’s experience grows, and the defense stays dominant with TJ With Watt back in the lineup, the Steelers are a squad that no one wants to play this month. if he plays his cards right, head coach Mike Tomlin may evade his first losing season after all.

Take note that Pittsburgh has played a number of close games this season, and this will be no different. Remember that the Falcons have faced tough opponents, and this is a game where they should play better at home.

Pickett should be good here, and his connection with Pickens will be interesting to see. Having said that, the Falcons’ ground game and tight defense might be enough to help them survive a slog. It will be a low-scoring contest at the Mercedes Benz stadium, but we have the Steelers falling just short of a win.