The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 3-1 through four weeks and sits atop the AFC North with Baltimore hot on their heels. There is a feeling that the Steelers could have a special season, which has them cropping up in trade talks early in the season. Similar to the Brandon Aiyuk situation from the offseason, the Steelers are viewed as buyers not sellers.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday to talk about his situation.

Patterson immediately began his campaign of recruiting Davante Adams to Pittsburgh. He commented on a post from Ari Meirov that featured the interview in question.

“Sounds like he wanna be a Steeler,” Patterson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kay Adams asked Davante Adams if he has spoken to head coach Antonio Pierce since the news broke about possible trading him. Davante gave an honest response.

“I haven't heard from him, I haven't talked to him” Davante said. “Social media is a beast, so there's a lot of people out there that saw it and were wondering what's going on and reaching out. Yeah, I haven't spoke to him.”

Kay then asked if this was something that Davante would want to hear from Pierce about.

“Honestly, it's something that's hard to comment on,” Davante said. “It's one of those situations where I keep my head down and keep doing my thing. Let the chips fall where they may.”

Davante concluded by confirming there's been radio silence since the trade talks started.

“There's been on communication with anybody from the team,” Davante concluded.

What the Steelers would have to pay for Davante Adams + other possible trade destinations

The bones of a possible Davante Adams trade have come together quickly.

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced that they would listen to trade offers for Adams. Las Vegas made it clear that they are seeking a package that includes a second-round pick and additional compensation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There are several NFL teams that would theoretically be interested in adding a player like Davante Adams. However, his current contract could make the situation a bit more complicated.

Adams comes with a $25.35 million cap hit in 2024, which means that any team trading for him would have to have a decent amount of cap space available. The contract also has two more years with $44 million cap hits, but features a potential out that would result in limited dead cap if he is cut.

So that begs the question: who could be possible trade candidates for Davante Adams?

The New York Jets are obviously one option. Adams has a history with QB Aaron Rodgers, and the pair flirted about a possible trade during the offseason. Other possibilities include contending teams like the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the coming days and weeks.