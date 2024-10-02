Before reports came out that Davante Adams preferred to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone was still questioning head coach Antonio Pierce for liking an Instagram post. The post noted that Adams could be traded, and so far Pierce has yet to say anything about it.

Though he hasn't spoken out about it, all of it seemed to have been an accident, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“But that was before the Monday screenshots of coach Antonio Pierce liking an Instagram post insinuating Adams could be traded. (I'm told that the Instagram like might have been an accident, but either way, Adams probably didn't appreciate it.) Adams has a legitimate hamstring injury that flared up last week but is hoping to position himself to potentially play Sunday vs. the Broncos (he loves a good matchup with Pat Surtain II). So I don't sense the injury has given the Raiders reason to shelve him for a trade. They are trying to be careful with injuries to key players to ensure they are available later in the season,” Fowler wrote.

Davante Adams opens up about Antonio Pierce's Instagram controversy

On the Up & Adams Show, Davante Adams was asked about Antonio Pierce liking the post that claimed that the wide receiver could be traded, and if he had heard from his head coach.

“I haven’t heard from [Pierce]. I haven’t talked to him. I don’t really know exactly what that was about. … It’s one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may,” Adams said. “There’s been no communication with anybody from the team since that became a thing, but it’s kind of just like the weekly, ‘What’s up with Tae?’ thing. It’s always some sort of drama. But, at the end of the day, 17 doesn’t create any of it.

“People can say what they want, but I’m just chilling and trying to be the model for not stirring the pot and just locking in and doing what I got to do.”

Hours later, the report came out that Adams wanted to be traded. There will be several teams looking to trade for the wide receiver, and the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys are two of the teams monitoring the situation, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. It will be interesting to see how all of this unfolds in the coming weeks.