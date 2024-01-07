If the shoe fits...

Eric Rowe, who’s proved to be a solid addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the collapse of their safety corps, had a phenomenal game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Rowe notched 12 tackles (10 solo), a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

After the game, Steelers teammate Elandon Roberts revealed a perfect nickname for Rowe, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic:

“Elandon Roberts said they used to call Eric Rowe “Death Row” because he was always punching balls out and making plays.”

Amazingly, Rowe was just elevated from the practice squad on Thursday.

Rowe signed with the Steelers in November and managed to get into two games during their current campaign. Starting both of them, Rowe has put up 17 tackles, a pass defended and an interception before his big performance on Saturday.

Amazingly, Rowe was questionable to return to the Steelers match with the Ravens at halftime with a neck injury.

Called up for the third time this season, he was evaluated during the second half. No thanks to injuries and suspensions, Rowe was starting alongside Patrick Peterson. Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley are the only remaining safeties with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson sidelined and Damontae Kazee is serving a suspension.

The Steelers finished 10-7 on the season despite being outscored by their opponents all year. The Steelers scored 304 points this season compared to 324 points scored by their opponents.

To make the playoffs, Pittsburgh needed a tie game between the Colts and Texans on Saturday night, a game that Houston led 17-14 heading into the late stages of the third quarter in Indianapolis. The Steelers also needed a Bills loss or a Jaguars loss.