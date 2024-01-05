With or without Minkah Fitzpatrick and Elandon Roberts, the Steelers need a win over the Ravens in Week 18.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a must-win Week 18 matchup against their bitter rival Baltimore Ravens. With the Steelers facing a pair of injuries, Pittsburgh made some changes to their roster to ensure they had ample backup.

Both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Elandon Roberts are questionable for Week 18. In turn, the Steelers have elevated Myles Jack and Eric Rowe from the practice squad, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of action since Week 15. Roberts suffered a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Roberts reportedly has a better chance to play than Fitzpatrick, but the Steelers have yet to rule either out, via Rapoport.

If one or either can't play against the Ravens, Jack or Rowe will be called upon. While they may not be Fitzpatrick or Roberts, both player offer the Steelers ample NFL experience.

Jack wad briefly retired before joining Pittsburgh's practice squad in November in 2023. He has appeared in two games for the Steelers this season, starting one. Jack has racked up 14 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack.

Rowe is in the exact same boat, signing with the Steelers in November and getting into two games during their current campaign. Starting both of them, Rowe has put up 17 tackles, a pass defended and an interceptions.

The Steelers need a few things to go their way in Week 18 to make the playoffs. But it all starts with a win over the Ravens. With Fitzpatrick and Roberts or not, Pittsburgh is determined to take home a victory.