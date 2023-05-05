Following three days full of surprises, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. With 259 players hearing their names called, they now know where they will start their professional careers in the league. Seven of them will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. With hopes of returning to the playoffs this year, the front office might still go after some extra help in free agency.

The 2022 season marked the start of a new era for the Steelers. For the first time since 2004, they were without longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in the offseason. Pittsburgh was also without general manager Kevin Colbert as he stepped down following 22 years with the organization.

Despite the big changes, Pittsburgh was just one win away from making it to the playoffs. The team finished the season 9-8 with the No. 8 seed in the AFC, losing out to the Miami Dolphins in a tiebreaker.

So far in the offseason, the Steelers have not made many big free-agent signings. This means that the 2023 draft class might need to contribute right away. While that could be the case, there are still some players available in the market that Pittsburgh should at the very least consider going after.

With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Pittsburgh Steelers should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. C Pat Elflein

Even after taking offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia in the first round, the Steelers should still think about upgrading their offensive line. More specifically, they could add another starting-caliber center.

Pat Elflein emerges as a possibility. He is 28 years old and could be a good option at the right price.

As of now, Pittsburgh already has Mason Cole in the center position. The team also has Ryan McCollum who can work in the position. However, McCollum has only 13 games under his belt with only one start.

What set Elflein apart from the competition is that he can also play as a guard. Quarterback Kenny Pickett could be set for a breakout sophomore year. So, the Steelers should do everything they can to protect him. Since Elflein remains unsigned, he could accept a friendly deal to join the organization.

2. RB Leonard Fournette

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers should also consider more offensive players beyond the line. The team’s offense finished in the bottom half in many categories. That includes yards per carry with 4.1, which was the sixth-worst mark in the league. Because of that, another running back to pair with Najee Harris could be a solution.

With that in mind, Pittsburgh should think about Leonard Fournette. “Playoff Lenny” was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three seasons with the team.

In 2022, Fournette had 189 carries for 668 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers were down from his previous seasons, Fournette compensated through the air. He had 73 catches for career-highs in both yards with 523 and touchdowns with three.

Fournette’s experience, especially with his Super Bowl title, and his ability to both run and catch the ball make him an option for the Steelers. After going months unsigned, Fournette might not be prioritizing a big contract right now. Instead, he could be trying to find a place where he could be a contributor.

With the Steelers set for a comeback season in 2023, the veteran has the chance to compete in the playoffs once again. Additionally, depending on how he does, he could earn a more lucrative deal in 2024.

1. WR Kenny Golladay

Another offensive area that the Steelers had problems with in the 2022 season was through the air. They had just the No. 24 passing offense with 3,411 yards. Also, they were at the bottom of the rankings with only 12 passing touchdowns while having 14 interceptions.

Pittsburgh did bring Allen Robinson in free agency and already has promising George Pickens entering his second year in the league. With Diontae Johnson involved in trade rumors, the front office could go after a more experienced wideout in the market. One player who is still available is Kenny Golladay.

In 2021, Golladay signed a big four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Giants. Unfortunately for them, he did not meet expectations. This past season, he only recorded six catches out of 17 targets for 81 yards and one touchdown. He only played in 12 games as he fell out of the rotation.

Due to his lack of production and big cap impact, the Giants waived him in March in favor of their younger wideouts.

Should the Steelers trade Johnson away, Golladay would become an even better option. He is a one-time Pro Bowler and could become a valuable weapon for Pickett. Additionally, since he still has money to receive from New York, Golladay might agree to a small contract to join the Steelers.