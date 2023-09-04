Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was trusted enough by head coach Mike Tomlin to start in 13 games as a rookie last season, and now he's receiving even more responsibility in just his second year. Pickett has been named one of Pittsburgh's captains for the 2023 NFL season, alongside T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Miles Killebrew.

Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, will look to lead a young Steelers offense to success in his Sophomore campaign. Pickett flashed major potential as a rookie, but was up-and-down on the whole, ending his rookie season with a 63 percent completion percentage and 7 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. Pickett did lead the Steelers to a 7-5 record as a starter, pulling the Steelers close to a playoff bid in his first season.

Pickett should have a host of offensive weapons to utilize this season, with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at receiver, Pat Freiermuth at tight end, and a solid backfield featuring Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Pickett was reliable down the stretch last season for the Steelers, throwing just one interception over his last eight starts.

The Steelers carry the lowest projected season win total of all AFC North teams, however, with an over/under set at 8.5 wins. In 16 seasons as Pittsburgh's head coach, Mike Tomlin has never had one of his teams finish under .500.

New captain Kenny Pickett will look to continue that streak for Tomlin and should continue to be a fan favorite for the Steelers after starring in college at Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will kick off the 2023 NFL season with a tough home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.