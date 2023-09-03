The Pittsburgh Steelers are not considered one of the top teams in their division or conference heading into the 2023 season, but Mike Tomlin and his team are ready to show the world what they can do in their opening game against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

“I think we'll find out on Sept. 10 and beyond,” Mike Tomlin said on The Rich Eisen Show, according to Kevin Parrish of The Spun. “I know before we started playing preseason games, everybody's tone wasn't like that. I don't read too much into it when it's not supportive. Don't ready too much into it when they're crowning us. The important thing is we work continually and daily to get better individually and collectively. That's what I've seen from this group and that's why I'm excited about them.”

Tomlin said his Steelers remain confident heading into the season, and are not afraid to face anyone.

“I just like the collective fearlessness of the group,” Tomlin said on The Rich Eisen Show, according to Parrish. “They're not scared. That's a major ingredient I think of really good teams. Man, you gotta be fearless. What you're pursuing is rare air, and so you can't be bashful about the pursuit of it or fearful. I haven't sensed fear in this group at any step of the process to this point and that's exciting to me.”

The Steelers will look to make a statement against a 49ers team that is expected to be one of the Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.