The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns to move to 1-1, but the win was on the back of two defensive touchdowns. The Steelers offense and specifically offensive coordinator Matt Canada did not dodge criticism, as fans were chanting for him to be fired during the game. Canada was asked about those chants this week ahead of the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The answer is what it was, you know I got great belief in where we're at, what we're doing,” Matt Canada said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I'm in charge of the offense. It wasn't good. That's it. That's part of the deal, it's part of the chair. I can't be stronger on the fact that I believe in our players and I believe in our coaches and I have no doubt it's going to be better. The process is what it is. Our defense did a great job, special teams did a great job. Offense did a good enough job on certain plays to get us a win. It's way more fun to sit here and talk to you with a win than a loss when you don't have a good performance. And we expect to have a better performance this week and moving forward the next 15 weeks.”

The Steelers will need better production from the offense as a whole if they want to win more sustainably. The good news is that the season is right in front of them at 1-1, and they have time to get things right on the offensive side of the ball.