The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with key injuries just two weeks into the 2023 season. With a need opening up for some depth behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, they are bringing in journeyman running back Godwin Igwebuike.

The Steelers are signing Igwebuike off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad with Anthony McFarland Jr. landing on the IR with a knee injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

After addressing their need on the defensive line following Cam Heyward's injury by signing Breiden Fehoko, the Steelers are making another signing to plug up a key roster hole, though this one is not as dire as losing a star lineman in Heyward. Igwebuike joins Harris and Jaylen Warren in the black-and-gold backfield as the Steelers opt for him over other options like old friend Le'Veon Bell, who seems eager to make a comeback.

Igwebuike made his NFL debut in 2018, playing for both the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that year after going undrafted out of Northwestern. He didn’t make an appearance in 2019 and played with the XFL's Seattle Dragons in 2020 before getting back to the NFL with the Detroit Lions in 2021, the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and the Falcons this season.

The 29-year-old scored his only NFL touchdown and compiled 42 of his career 118 rushing yards against his new team when his then-winless Lions squad tied with Pittsburgh. The Steelers would love to see him rip off long runs now that he’s on their side.

Godwin Igwebuike versus the Steelers as a member of the Lions a few years ago #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/p7a1efdwM3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 20, 2023

The Steelers' run game has been bad so far this season, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt, the sixth-worst in the whole NFL. Improving in that area is a must for the offense going forward.