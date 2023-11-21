Pittsburgh Steelers make a massive change to their offense, in hopes of improving efficiency this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently announced the firing of the offensive coordinator Matt Canada. While the Steelers are in contention for a postseason position, their offense ranks at the bottom of the league in nearly every major category. Head coach Mike Tomlin would consistently say “We need to execute better” after each of Pittsburgh's losses, but there was never a change.

“This is a result-oriented business. In short, the improvements were not consistent enough or rapid enough to proceed,” said Tomlin, per Joe Rutter at Tribe Live.

Canada was moved from the booth to the sideline to be able to communicate with players and call plays with better efficiency, but even that didn't improve the offense. In the Steelers' recent outing, they scored 10 points, punting the ball in every possession aside from one in the first half.

They have a top-level defense with elite playmakers like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, so it's important to take advantage of the players they have under contract. Pittsburgh is never a team that looks forward to the draft. Under Tomlin, they come into the season to compete for a Super Bowl, whether their roster is suited for that scenario or not.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 on the season, listed as the No. 3 team in the AFC North. Their league-wide offensive rankings include being No. 28 in points per game, yards per game, yards per play, and points per play. As for the defense, the Steelers are No. 7 in opponents points per game and No. 3 in average touchdowns allowed.

The change from Canada was only a matter of time since the Steelers saw a tremendous decline in offensive efficiency during his three years with the organization. This move will also give them a chance to evaluate their offense without what seemed like the biggest weight. They could make even more changes in the offseason if improvement doesn't show on the field.