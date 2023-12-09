Here we will look at the Pittsburgh Steelers who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the New England Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a devastating loss in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season, falling 21-18 to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with the Steelers coming up short in the final moments. This defeat has left fans and analysts alike searching for answers. There are key factors that contributed to the team's downfall.

Week 14 Defeat

The Pittsburgh Steelers' performance on Thursday night against the New England Patriots unmistakably revealed a failure to glean any lessons from the previous week's resounding defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers emerged onto the field with a lackluster, lethargic demeanor. They lacked inspiration and allowed the 2-10 Patriots to establish a commanding lead that proved insurmountable for the disjointed Steelers.

Following the loss, the Steelers' record dropped to 7-6. Depending on the outcomes of this weekend's games, they could find themselves on the verge of missing out on a playoff spot. Yet, given their current form, that might not be the most unfavorable outcome. None of the top AFC teams seem intimidated by the Steelers at this juncture.

Post-game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attributed the outcome to the Patriots capitalizing on a turnover. Meanwhile, the Steelers failed to convert their takeaway into points. However, this explanation is unfounded. If the Steelers truly match their record, the game should not have hinged on such a detail. The fundamental issue lies in the Steelers' inability to secure victories. That's a challenge covering the players, coaches, and everyone else in the organization.

Coach Mike Tomlin

The consecutive defeats at home to the two lowest-ranked teams in the NFL demand urgent attention. Succumbing to another 2-10 team within four days is unacceptable. Amid a heated playoff race, the Steelers have faltered significantly. They now find themselves outside looking in. A single figure is being pointed to as the culprit in this debacle, and that figure is Mike Tomlin. While the signs have been present for years, the situation has now reached a critical juncture. We feel this signals the need for the Steelers to embark on a new coaching direction.

Not too long ago, the Steelers were positioned not just to secure a playoff berth but also to contend for the AFC North title. Those aspirations have all but faded away. To reclaim their standard of excellence and championship contention, the Tomlin must be held accountable. There are no more justifications or defenses for him. The time for change is unequivocally now.

Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky's performance in this game was nothing short of abysmal. With potential interceptions piling up, including one nullified by a penalty, and a misguided throw resulting in a turnover, Trubisky's decision-making and execution were consistently subpar. Averaging just over five yards per attempt, he made questionable choices throughout the night. The critical moment, where only two yards were needed, saw him launch a desperation pass. He then relies on a potential pass interference call to salvage the drive. This was an inexcusable decision that capped off a disappointing display.

Apart from a lone 25-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, Trubisky failed to connect effectively with key players like George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. His inaccurate throws and ill-advised passes into coverage hindered the team's offensive capabilities. Notably, Trubisky's failure to reach the line to gain on a crucial third down in the red zone further underscored the inexplicable nature of his performance.

In the game's decisive moments, requiring two yards to sustain a potential game-winning drive on fourth down, Trubisky's perplexing pass effectively sealed the Steelers' fate. The responsibility for this outcome lies not only with the coaching staff but equally with Trubisky himself.

George Pickens

We acknowledge Pickens' exceptional athletic prowess and frustration with underutilization. That said, there's a need for him to be more mentally resilient. Despite catching everything thrown his way, Pickens' visible displeasure and constant moping contribute negatively to the team's dynamics. Limited to five catches for a mere 19 yards, Pickens' reactions, albeit understandable, fail to benefit the team and present unfavorable optics.

George Pickens looked like he was about to powerbomb Mitch Trubisky and Mike Sullivan. 😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1hMSxD5lpH — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) December 8, 2023

Pass Coverage

The shortcomings in pass coverage were evident. In particular, Damontae Kazee's late reactions on crucial plays led to significant gains, including a deep connection on the opening drive. Apart from Kazee, the entire secondary faltered collectively. They allowed Bailey Zappe to achieve 8.6 yards per attempt, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 115.2. This collective failure highlights an embarrassing performance by the Steelers' secondary. Of course, it also raised concerns about the unit's improvement moving forward.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 defeat against the New England Patriots revealed a cascade of issues plaguing key contributors. From the perplexing decision-making and execution of quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the frustration and lack of mental toughness exhibited by receiver George Pickens, the team faced challenges on multiple fronts. Additionally, the pass coverage struggles, epitomized by Damontae Kazee's late reactions, underscored the collective shortcomings of the Steelers' secondary. As the team navigates a critical juncture in the season, addressing these issues becomes imperative for any hopes of a playoff resurgence.