Steelers OC Matt Canada weighed in on George Pickens, amid the chatter surrounding the young wide receiver

Chatter and minor discontent are inevitable consequences of an NFL locker room. It is difficult to balance a team mindset with individual ambitions, especially as emotions continue to run high. Communication is a must in those situations in order to prevent debilitating tension from infiltrating a team. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) are doing their best to keep everything copacetic.

There has been some concern that George Pickens' supposed frustrations about not being overly involved in the offense could linger and cause long-term problems. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has already defused that speculation, however, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada is echoing the same sentiment.

“Me and George get along great,” he said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I think George loves football. He loves to play. He wants to win…We talked — me being on the sideline, I talked to George after every series. George was happy we were playing well, wanting to win.”

Steelers WR George Pickens is supposed to fully break out in 2023

The second-year wide receiver out of Georgia has not left the imprint many people were anticipating heading into the season, recording 30 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns. The big-play talent is indisputable- just look at film from his games against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns- but consistency and on-field discipline are still lacking.

Harnessing a hungry competitive spirit into weekly production is critical to this offense finding success. Though, making sure a quality wideout is well-fed is also a priority every OC is forced to manage.

“Obviously, he wants to — he’s a super talent. He wants the ball,” Canada said. “Everybody who plays football at a skill position wants the ball, and they want the ball more. I don’t think you’d find anybody anywhere that doesn’t. We’re in a great spot with that. We’ll continue to go, continue to find ways to win.”

Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett will look to implement George Pickens into their game plan against the Green Bay Packers (3-5) this Sunday. Another huge outing will quiet some of the growing skepticism currently permeating throughout Heinz Field.