Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is nothing to worry about Kenny Pickett’s ankle. According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the rookie quarterback’s ankle is okay, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett's ankle is fine. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 15, 2022

Pickett was seen limping on the field in last Sunday’s 20-10 home win against the visiting New Orleans Saints, though, he was able to finish the game. He ended up collecting a total of 199 passing yards with zero touchdowns and without an interception on 18-of-30 completions, Despite getting troubled by his ankle, Pickett managed to amass 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

With Tomlin assuring Pickett is fine, Steelers fans can expect to see the quarterback start anew in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. The Steelers beat Cincinnati back in Week 1 on the road, 23-20, but it was Mitchell Trubisky who handled the quarterbacking chores in that meeting. So far in his first year in the NFL, Pickett has passed for 1,161 yards and two touchdowns against eight interceptions. He is indeed experiencing growing pains in the NFL, but the Steelers are hoping he will be able to learn from his struggles and become a serious candidate to be the team’s long-term answer under center.

The 3-6 Steelers are last in the AFC North division at the moment, so they will have to start stringing together victories if they are to make the playoffs. That will largely depend on how well Pickett plays and bonds with his receivers, particularly Diontae Johnson and fellow rookie George Pickens.