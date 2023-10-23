At the rate the Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt is going, he could win his second career NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at season's end. TJ Watt gave props to Pittsburgh's defense in their 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, per the Steelers' official X account.

“Yeah, I mean it's a four-quarter game. We understand as a defense we need to bow up in big-time moments and just try to change the tide of the game. Stopping the run again was an issue today but anytime you can get some sort of spark to get us going and to be able to have us start to continue playing good football late in games. We just need to continue and progress and grow off of it,” TJ Watt said.

The Steelers' offense got off to a slow start against the Rams in Week 7. Pittsburgh scored just three points after two quarters. However, TJ Watt intercepted Matthew Stafford's pass and returned it 24 yards in the third quarter. Watt's interception eventually set up a one-yard touchdown sneak courtesy of Kenny Pickett.

Rushing touchdowns from Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris in the fourth quarter sealed the Steelers' fourth win in six games. The Steelers ended their 10-game losing streak in Los Angeles with the victory. On the other hand, the Rams fell to 3-4 on the season.

It has been a season to remember for TJ Watt so far. He surpassed James Harrison as the Steelers' all-time sacks leader in Week 2. Watt isn't just a stonewall on defense for the Steelers – he's also a tough gridiron warrior. Although TJ Watt suffered a gruesome finger injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, he played through it, anyway.

TJ Watt and the Steelers' defense will try to stifle Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.