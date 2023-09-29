Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has gotten off to a strong start in his NFL career. Can Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers slow him down in their Week 4 matchup?

Alex Highsmith feels the Steelers should pick their spots against Stroud on Sunday. It starts with stuffing the Texans' running game so they resort to their passing attack, per Steelers.com's Teresa Varley.

'We have to control what we can. It's getting after him up front and being sound all throughout the defense. It starts up front, stopping the run and getting them in passing situations and get after them.' – Alex Highsmith on facing C.J. Stroud

CJ Stroud has thrown for 906 passing yards, four touchdowns, and no picks through the Texans' first three games. While Stroud's numbers aren't eye-popping, he has been efficient under center for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. The former had 280 passing yards and two touchdowns in Houston's 37-17 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

CJ Stroud didn't give himself credit for the Texans' sixth-ranked 271 passing yards per game. Instead, he gave props to his receivers Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell for Houston's exceptional passing attack.

If Alex Highsmith and the Steelers force Stroud to move the sticks with his arm, they're in for a stiff challenge. However, turning the tables around, the Texans will face a Steelers defense that ranks first in sacks and second in quarterback pressures. Highsmith and Steelers franchise sacks leader TJ Watt lead the charge for Pittsburgh. Something's got to give between the Texans' offense and the Steelers' defense in Week 4.

The Steelers have been a completely different team following their 30-7 fiasco against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Alex Highsmith, TJ Watt, and the rest of the defense deserve plenty of credit for the turnaround. Here's hoping they continue their momentum against CJ Stroud and the Texans this weekend.