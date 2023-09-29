A lot of work has to be done in the Houston Texans' offense to even up their season record ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It all starts with Bobby Slowik and the schematics that he runs for the game. He did a great job in drawing up plays for the team when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. But, the CJ Stroud-led offense along with Nico Collins, Robert Woods, and Xavier Hutchinson among others has already been doing well in executing during these tight situations. The quarterback unveiled how they were even surpassing expectations, via Ben Arthur of FOX Sports.

“Honestly, before I could even give advice or try to help, I think Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Hutch (Xavier Hutchinson), Tank Dell, and Metch, those guys already had a great feeling for the game,” CJ Stroud said about his receivers.

In their latest win against the Jaguars, the receivers played a huge part in getting downs. Tank led the way for the weapons with his five receptions and 145 receiving yards. This also meant that he averaged 29 yards per play and got a touchdown which was huge for the team. Woods and Collins would follow suit with 34 yards each.

This allowed the team to catch fire and earn 6.5 yards per play despite just recording 366 total yards in the whole matchup. Things are about to get more tough for the Texans receivers as they face the Steelers next in their schedule. Will they pull off the victory and continue their streak in the win column?