The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their bye week with a 3-2 record. As they return to the field, Anthony McFarland is looking to help the Steelers come back more explosive.

McFarland has been on IR for most of the season due to a knee injury. Now on pace to return from injury in Week 7, the running back is prepare to fit into the offense anyway necessary, he said during a Pittsburgh press conference.

“Just help those guys out,” McFarland said. “They're already doing their thing, doing what they're supposed to do in the run game. I'll just come in and help those guys out.”

The Steelers have yet to officially activate McFarland off of IR. However, they have activated his 21-day practice window. McFarland seems likely to be activated within those 21 days.

Upon his return, Pittsburgh will be looking for a bit of a spark in their running back room. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Steelers rank 28th in the league in rushing offense, averaging 80.4 yards per game. Najee Harris has ran for just 247 scoreless yards.

Anthony McFarland won't suddenly turn the Steelers into world beaters. He has just 146 NFL rushing yards to his name. But he at least gives Pittsburgh a different option alongside Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers will need a lot more than McFarland if they want to turn their offensive woes around. However, his return signals the Steelers offense getting healthier and perhaps finding their strongest form before the end of the regular season.