The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to carry some momentum into the bye week after coming back to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, and now it appears there's more good news on the horizon. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth told reporters on Monday that he would have been well enough to play had the Steelers not had a bye in Week 6, and that he's ready to suit up in Week 7 against the Rams, via Pro Football Talk.

Pat Freiermuth missed the Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens due to a hamstring injury. Freiermuth hasn't been nearly as big of a part of the offense with Kenny Pickett under center this season, as the talented tight end has just eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Steelers receiving corps injury updates

While the Steelers have played a difficult schedule, not having a full complement of offensive weapons at the team's disposal has also hurt. Getting wide receiver Diontae Johnson back in the lineup this week and off injured reserve should be a big boost for Pickett and the Steelers offense against a Rams team that can put points on the board quickly with Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua.

With Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson rejoining George Pickens, the Steelers will be back at full strength in the receiving corps for the first time since Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers are 3-2 on the year but rank 30th in the NFL in points per game so far this season. Getting a red zone difference-maker in Pat Freiermuth back in the lineup for the Week 7 matchup with the Rams should make a big difference moving forward.