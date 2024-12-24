The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of four teams scheduled to play three games in 11 days, concluding with their Christmas Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not hold back on the NFL's scheduling, ripping the league for not considering player safety in this case.

“It's miserable. It's a shame that the league does this,” Ben Roethlisberger said, according to Steelers Depot. “It just shows that it's all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it's not fair for the players. You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you're going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there's no time for your body to get healthy and rest.”

This stretch of games started with the Steelers' 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 15, which was followed by a game on Dec. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens, which Pittsburgh lost by the score of 34-17. Coming off of that game on short rest, it will not get any easier for the Steelers, as they will host the AFC's top team in the Chiefs. The Ravens, Chiefs, and Houston Texans have all been tasked with playing on the same amount of rest during this stretch, so it is a tough ask for all four of the teams, just before the playoffs.

Steelers' road to AFC North title is in front of them

Despite the losses to the Eagles and Ravens, the Steelers still control their own destiny when it comes to the AFC North title. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Ravens, who hold the same 10-5 record that Pittsburgh does. Baltimore will finish with games against the Texans and Cleveland Browns, while the Steelers have games against the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers need to at least finish tied with the Ravens in record to win the AFC North. Given the Ravens' schedule, the Steelers might need to win their final two games to secure the division title, so it might be a tall task given they are paying the Chiefs this week. Regardless, the Steelers still have the opportunity to close out the division on their own terms.