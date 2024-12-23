ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers as they look to capture the No. 1 seed, first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs on Christmas Day. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with Chiefs-Steelers prop predictions.

The Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers promises to be a thrilling contest with significant playoff implications. The Chiefs, boasting a 14-1 record and led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are aiming to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Steelers (10-5) are fighting to maintain their lead in the AFC North amidst a tight race with the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh's defense will need to step up against Kansas City’s potent offense, while their own offense seeks to capitalize on opportunities against a formidable Chiefs defense. Expect a high-stakes showdown at Acrisure Stadium.

Here are the Chiefs-Steelers NFL Prop odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Steelers Prop Odds

Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD Scorer (+250)

Patrick Mahomes Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Russell Wilson Over 0.5 Interceptions (-114)

Xavier Worthy Anytime TD Scorer (+260)

Why Pat Freiermuth Will Score A Touchdown

Pat Freiermuth has a great opportunity to find pay dirt in this Christmas Day showdown against the NFL-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Freiermuth has been on a touchdown streak, finding the end zone in three out of his last four games, showcasing his growing chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson. The Steelers face a Chiefs defense that has struggled against tight ends, allowing 6.27 receptions, 72.67 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game to opposing tight ends.

Additionally, with the absence of key receivers like George Pickens, Freiermuth has seen an uptick in opportunities, especially with red zone targets, making him a focal point when the Steelers are inside the 20. The Chiefs' pass defense ranks 18th in the league, indicating vulnerabilities that Freiermuth can exploit. Given these dynamics, expect Freiermuth to capitalize on his opportunities and find the end zone this Christmas.

Why Patrick Mahomes Will Have Over 16.5 Rushing Yards

Patrick Mahomes is likely to surpass 16.5 rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. Mahomes has averaged 18.7 rushing yards per game this season, demonstrating his ability to extend plays with his legs. Even after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain two weeks ago that had him sit out the remainder of the Chief's victory over the Browns, Mahomes was able to extend plays with his legs against the pass rush of the Texans rushing for 33 yards on 5 attempts and 1 touchdown. Moreover, the Steelers' defense has shown vulnerabilities against mobile quarterbacks, allowing 218 yards on the ground this season and 14.53 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.

With Mahomes often facing pressure, his instinct to scramble will be crucial. In recent matchups, he has utilized his mobility effectively, especially in critical situations to where he has averaged 19.7 rushing yards per game this season. Additionally, with the Chiefs likely to face a competitive game, Mahomes may need to rely on his rushing ability to keep drives alive.

Why Russell Wilson Will Have Over 0.5 Interceptions

Russell Wilson is likely to throw more than 0.5 interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Despite a solid touchdown-to-interception ratio of 15 touchdowns to 4 interceptions in 2024, Wilson has faced challenges, particularly under pressure. He ranks among the league leaders in sacks taken, which often leads to rushed throws and mistakes.

The Chiefs' defense excels at creating turnovers, currently ranking in the top of the league in interceptions with six in their last two games alone. Their aggressive pass rush can force Wilson into uncomfortable situations, increasing the likelihood of errant throws. With the stakes high and the Chiefs' defense focused on capitalizing on mistakes, expect Wilson to struggle against their pressure, likely resulting in at least one interception this Christmas.

Why Xavier Worthy Will Score A Touchdown

Xavier Worthy is set to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. As a rookie wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Worthy has already demonstrated his explosive playmaking ability averaging over 10 yards per catch in his last 6 games. He has been heating up over the last 6 games of the season with 31 catches for 313 yards and 2 touchdowns. His remarkable speed, showcased by a record 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, makes him a deep threat that defenses struggle to contain.

The Steelers' secondary has shown vulnerabilities, particularly against speedy receivers who can exploit mismatches. Worthy's route-running skills allow him to create separation, making him a prime target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With the Chiefs likely to utilize their dynamic offensive scheme, Worthy's ability to stretch the field will open up opportunities in the red zone. Given his current form and the matchup dynamics, expect Worthy to find the end zone this Christmas, solidifying his impact in the Chiefs' offense.