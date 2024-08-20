Mike Tomlin hasn’t been pleased with either option, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback battle controversy sails on through the preseason. No worries. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher revealed his choice between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Cowher said Russell Wilson should get first crack, according to his comments on The Pat McAfee Show.

“What I saw is this, if I'm Mike Tomlin, you sit there and look at this situation, has anyone distinguished themselves?” Cowher said. “Yeah you see a lot of the flash plays with Justin Fields. But you also see an offense that’s trying to also get (its) feet under the ground. I think they are going to want to run the football. It’s going to be a major part of what they want to do.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson trying to stay on top of depth chart

Wilson has been in the league since the Seattle Seahawks grabbed him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. And he has earned nine Pro Bowl selections. But his success at winning games trailed off over the last three seasons. Wilson’s record since 2021 is 17-27.

Still, Cowher seemed to think the veteran is the right fit to start the season.

“I think with Russell Wilson, you start to see it with Russell,” Cowher said. “And I say it for this reason: Justin Fields, if he starts as a second guy, have a package of plays. Let Justin, if you all of a sudden you need a spark, something to kind of get your offense going again, put him in. If you have to take Russell out, he’s been there before it’s not going to destroy his confidence.”

That might not hold true for Fields, who has started 38 of the 40 games he played from 2021-23. The Bears picked him No. 11 overall.

“I don’t want to start Justin Fields, and then feel like I have to make a change and then take him out,” Cowher said. “I’d worry about all of a sudden I didn’t live up to the expectation. Limit the expectations you put on Justin Fields. Let him be Justin Fields. Let him get to know this offense and get really comfortable with this offense.”

What about Fields' confidence level?

When Fields arrived in Chicago, the franchise had big expectations. But his record of 10-28 didn’t inspire hope in the Windy City. He never passed for 3,000 yards, but his dual-threat ability shined in 2022 with 1,143 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

Cowher’s point about the offense being run heavy made sense to a certain extent, as Wilson experienced that approach often with the Seahawks. However, there’s also the element of Fields adding to the running attack. Designed runs by the quarterback can make a run-heavy offense thrive. Just check out the Ravens with Lamar Jackson. So in an unintended way, Cowher may have given a reason to go with Fields.

Also, Cowher mentioned giving time for Fields to get used to the offense. But Wilson is new to the party as well, so they really enter on an even level in that department.