Despite arriving right after the Steelers last Super Bowl title, Cam Heyward has undoubtedly left a lasting mark on the entire organization and fan base throughout his long and prosperous career.

The defensive tackle is only two sacks away from the team's all-time record and could soon be immortalized in Steelers lore. That means a whole lot when considering the defensive prestige that franchise carries. Even with all of those accolades, though, Heyward is not immune from catching a jab about his age. From a teammate no less.

In an interview with The Athletic's Mark Kaboly that focused on Heyward closing in on James Harrison's record-setting (for now) 80.5 career sacks with Pittsburgh, the three-time All-Pro was asked to list all the quarterbacks he has sacked since he debuted in 2011. He did not get very far before Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who stumbled upon the exercise from his locker next door, chimed in with a cheap shot.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everyone who played before 2000,” Pickett joked while Heyward snapped back with a sarcastic laugh, per The Athletic. The mischievous young signal-caller was not done, though. “I think I was still in diapers,” he said, just in case the first one did not quite land as sharply as he intended. Cam Heyward, ever the professional, carried on with his guessing.

Kenny Pickett should be on alert, as the 34-year-old will surely be looking to dish out some just deserts in the coming days. While his age was slightly exaggerated by his teammate, Heyward's time in Pittsburgh could be nearing its end. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. Regardless, he remains a high-impact player on this D-Line with 10 sacks or more in each of the last two years.

Pickett and the Steelers better hope he is not ready retreat to the rocking chair just yet. His leadership and production will be tantamount if this team is going to advance into the playoffs this upcoming season.