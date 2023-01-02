By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Kenny Pickett is turning out to be one hell of a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the last two games, the rookie QB from Pitt has led two clutch drives to keep his team in the playoff hunt. His ability to keep his team in games has made him even more of a fan-favorite in the city. Apparently, that extends to his teammates: long-time Steelers DT Cameron Heyward heaped praise on the young rookie, per TribLive.

“The kid’s growing before our eyes. He’s making quality throws, leading us downfield. It’s really awesome to be (24) years old and a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You got to love the way he’s leading that offense. And he keeps growing week in and week out.”

The stats for Kenny Pickett during the Steelers’ Week 17 game is uninspiring at first glance. 15/27 for just under 200 yards with one TD seems unimpressive, no? However, five of those completions came during the final drive of the game: an 11-play sequence in the last three minutes of the game .

Pickett went 5-for-6 in that stretch for 64 yards, and also had two sneaks on third down to keep the drive alive. It was a masterful performance from the Steelers quarterback, who is continuing to prove that he is able to win games when it matters the most.

Obviously, the Steelers would prefer if Kenny Pickett didn’t have to do these late-game heroics to win games. If the young rookie can put away teams early and hold them, it would be better for everyone involved. Still, you can’t help but be impressed at the poise and moxie that this kid has.