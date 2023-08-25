The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2023 NFL preseason unscathed after demolishing the Atlanta Falcons on the road in a 24-0 victory Thursday. However, the same can't be said about the health of the team's roster, with some bodies nursing injuries, including that of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

The 34-year-old Heyward did not see action in the Falcons game, as his injury is apparently concerning enough to keep him out of it. Then again, it's just a preseason game with nothing important on the line. However, it's worth noting that every Steelers player without an injury designation played.

Following the victory over Atlanta, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shed some light on Heyward's status, saying that the six-time Pro Bowler is day-to-day at the moment, per Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now.

Even without Heyward, the Steelers got the job done on defense, as they crippled the Falcons' attack. Atlanta generated only 199 total yards and was held down to just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt.

The Steelers have a little over two weeks to get Heyward healthy before the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. Pittsburgh will kick off its campaign on Sep. 10 at home against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cam Heyward, who was signed by Pittsburgh to a four-year, $65.6 million contract extension in 2020, is coming off yet another stellar season. He played 17 games in 2022 and racked up 10.5 sacks to give him 20.5 over the last two seasons and 78.5 QB takedowns overall since he started his NFL career in 2011 when he was taken by the Steelers in the first round of that year's NFL Draft.