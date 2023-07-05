If veteran Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward needed any motivational fuel for his preparation for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, Pro Football Focus might have just given that to him.

Pro Football Focus recently posted an image on Twitter showing different defensive players divided into tiers. Cameron Heyward saw that photo and was apparently frustrated when he found out that he was just in the $3 range along with DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Joey Bosa of the San Diego Chargers. Not a bad company to be with, but Heyward thinks he's better,

“Love being called a 3 dollar d lineman! Great to know what y’all think my worth. ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾,” Cameron Heyward commented on PFF's tweet.

For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus gave Cameron Heyward an overall grade of 89.8 for his work in the 2022 season. His run defense was rated at 78.2 while his pass rush grade was 78.5. At 34 years old, Heyward remains a valuable piece of the Steelers' stop unit. He posted back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2021 and 2022 during which he also made the Pro Bowl twice and First-Team All-Pro once.

As one of the elder statesmen on the Steelers' defense, Heyward will be counted upon again by Pittsburgh to help show the way for the team on that end of the field this year.

The Steelers open their 2023 regular season schedule with a tough matchup against the high-powered San Francisco 49ers at home on Sep. 10. That will be a great test for the Steelers, who were 10th in 2022 with 20.4 points allowed per game.