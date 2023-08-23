It is the final tune-up for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons before the games count. It is time to continue our NFL Preseason odds series with a Steelers-Falcons prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

For the Steelers, it has been a solid pre-season. They have gone 2-0 with them scoring 27 points in both games. The Steelers took care of the Bills 27-15 last time out. The Steelers opened with a six-play touchdown drive capped off by a Jaylen Warren 62-yard rushing score. The defense then causes a three-and-out against Josh Allen and the Bills' first-team unit, and after a good punt return, scored on one play. It was a 25-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth for the score. The first-team defense was solid. They held Josh Allen and the Bills starters to just 36 yards in three drives, with only one of them not being a three-and-out.

Meanwhile, the Falcons moved to 1-0-1 in the preseason with a 13-13 tie with the Bengals. Desmond Ridder completed seven of nine passes on the first drive but was picked off to end the drive on a tipped ball. Bijan Robinson also looked good in his first action. He ran for 20 yards on just five carries and ran with some good power. The biggest issue for the first-team offense was penalties. They had four of them and slowed down any momentum.

With both teams going into this game most likely resting starters, it will come down to players looking to make a final impression to win this game.

Here are the Steelers-Falcons Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Steelers-Falcons Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -4.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Falcons

TV: NFL Network, CBS2 (Pittsburgh), Fox5 (Atlanta)

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Time: ET/PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers will most likely be sitting Kenny Pickett in this game, which could lead to Mitch Trubisky getting heavy time in this game. He has not been stellar so far in this pre-season. He is just 11-17 passing for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Still, he will need a good game to ward Mason Rudolph for the backup job. Rudolph will most likely see time as well in the game, and he has looked better. He is 12-19 passing for 184 yards, while not throwing an interception. He does have a touchdown and has also run for 27 yards so far. Finally, Tanner Morgan should see the field in this one. He has only thrown eight passes but completed five with an intervention. Morgan could be looking to show he belongs on an NFL roster this fall.

Then there is the receiving core. 2023 draft pick Darnell Washington is looking to show he is a top-flight tight end. While behind Pat Freirmuth, he is currently third on the depth chart. A big game could boost him up a level and he could see some solid time in the game. The Steelers also seem to have their top three wide receivers set, but with seven more on the rosters, guys will be looking to make sure they are not hit on the final cuts.

Calvin Austin has led the way for him. In two games he has three receptions, but that is for 85 yards and a score. He broke a 67-yarder already this preseason and wants to solidify his standing on the team. As done Gunner Olszewski. He has six receptions on nine targets this preseason. That is good for only 55 yards though, and he has yet to find the endzone.

There is also the battle to back up Najee Harris. Jaylen Warren's big play last week should help him in that push. He has only four carriers but has made the most of them. Beyond the 62-yard score, he has 75 yards on his four carries. Greg Bell and Anthony McFardland are getting the bulk of the work though, but have not been impressive. Both have 12 or more carries while having 25 or fewer yards so far in the preseason.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons have most likely seen all they need to from Desmond Ridder, so it could be a game filled with Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside. Woodside got all the reps in the first preseason game, but Taylor Heinicke got them last time out. While head coach Arthur Smith has familiarity with Woodside from their time in Tennessee, it will most likely be more Heinicke in this one. He looked sharp in his time last time out. He went 13-21 for 162 yards but did not throw any touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, there are roster spots up for grabs at running back. Behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Godwin Igwebuike and Carlos Washington are fighting it out. Igwebuike has had the upper hand so far. He has run for 131 yards and a score on 27 carries. Meanwhile, Washington has just 42 yards on 17 carries, but he has also scored.

A young defense will also be getting reps in this one. After a litany of aging veterans were signed to the defense this offseason, the backups are primarily young and inexperienced. Last year this defense conceded 22.7 points per game, which was good for 24th in the NFL. They have to improve to make a run at the playoffs. Fourth-round pick Clark Phillips has only seen time in one game so far. He had three tackles but did not have any passes defended. Meanwhile, Zach Harrison, the third-round pick, has just two tackles, with one being for a loss. If he is looking for reps behind Calais Campbell, he will want to step up in this game.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

In the last 16 preseason games under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have won 13 of their preseason game, and they have been convincing wins this year. The Steelers have solid depth that will be on full display in this game. Meanwhile, the Falcons have more question marks than answers in their depth. Neither quarterback expected to play has a touchdown pass this preseason. Even more, unless they can get something from a running back, it could be a long day. Take the Steelers in this one.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-110)