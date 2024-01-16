Pittsburg defensive tackle made his feelings clear.

Amid rumors that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is set to take some time and reevaluate his future in Pittsburgh after the Steelers' 31-17 loss the Buffalo Bills, defensive tackle Cam Heyward has made his stance clear – according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Cam Heyward on Mike Tomlin: ‘I don’t want to play for any other coach.'”

The 51-year-old Tomlin is now the NFL's longest-tenured coach with one team now that the Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick. Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007.

During his time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have won a Super Bowl, two AFC titles, seven division titles and have appeared in the playoffs 11 times. Tomlin's 17 straight seasons without a losing season with the Steelers is the most in NFL history for a first-time head coach.

After the loss, Tomlin appeared to have no interest in addressing questions regarding his contract with Pittsburgh despite the team's exit from Super Bowl contention.

During the postgame press conference after the Bills game, Tomlin immediately left the podium when a reporter tried to know more about his contract situation:

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked off the podium as soon as a reporter asked about his contract situation 🧐pic.twitter.com/YvAGuBDOhB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

The Steelers reportedly want to extend Tomlin's deal with the team. But it clearly doesn't seem that Tomlin is ready to make a decision, or even address the issue. It's also probably not just a good time for Tomlin to think about a potential contract negotiation with Pittsburgh, as the Steelers just suffered a season-ending loss.

Coach Tomlin has one year remaining on his contract with the Steelers.