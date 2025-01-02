After Cam Heyward delivered an NSFW take following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman was the least bit happy. The usual solid defense has given up 27, 34, and 29 points in those last three losses. However, Heyward was accused of calling out a specific teammate in the Steelers' most recent loss. Despite that claim, he explained on his show, Not Just Football, about his mentality with those comments.

“I did not mean someone in particular,” Heyward said. “When I refer to this, I’ve learned from Coach LeBeau over the years, 11 guys doing their jobs. All I was simply saying is when you don’t have 11 guys doing their jobs, and one guy doesn’t, or two guys, or three guys, or four vice versa, you name it.

“But when you don’t have everybody doing their jobs, you are putting yourself at the risk of the offense and to think that we would zero down on one person and say, hey, you’re not doing your job, and I’m going to use the media to do that. I’m a grown man; if I have a problem with somebody, I’m going to go talk to them, and I’m probably talking to them on the field.”

The Steelers are built to win or lose with their defense. The offense and Russell Wilson’s job is just to manage the game. The Steelers have lost three games in a row and four of their last six games.

Cam Heyward's comments are reflective of the Steelers' frustration

After Pittsburgh was on top of the division, the recent struggles have propelled the Baltimore Ravens to their former spot. Although they still have the seventh-best defense in the league, the recent three games have been discouraging. Despite this, Heyward is having another fantastic season. He has 70 combined tackles and eight sacks.

While it's not a one-person game, his contributions have been much-needed. Still, the 10-6 record is promising, but they'll have to ask for some favors from a division rival. Pittsburgh can win the AFC North if they can beat the Bengals and the Ravens lose to the Browns.

However, the Ravens play first, so the Steelers will know what the situation is ahead of time. Furthermore, the Steelers can also eliminate the Bengals from playoff contention as well with a win. Regardless, they'll hope to turn the defense and the entire team around in Week 18. It could be what they need heading into the Wild Card round.