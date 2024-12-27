For much of the 2024 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the biggest surprises in the league. They appear to be coming back down to earth, though, as they are mired in a three-game losing streak that has seen them lose control of the AFC North. And if you ask Cam Newton, he thinks that the Steelers are simply showing fans who they truly are.

Pittsburgh has lost games to the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs over the past three weeks, with each team being a formidable playoff opponent. While the Steelers have done well to win 10 games this season, their inability to beat one of these top teams is concerning. It led Newton to go as far to claim that their record is only as good as it is currently because they had an easy slate of opponents to begin the year.

“Y’all wasn’t really like that from the jump. Yeah I said it. No, they had to go through the gauntlet. Everybody kept saying Russell Wilson is undefeated as a Pittsburgh Steeler. They played the Jets, they played the Giants, they played the Commanders. Just respect me, they are not there yet…When you start having turmoil, and you start having some type of contentiousness and some friction, oh we’re about to see. And what's a worst time to do that than going into the playoffs?” Newton said on First Take.

Cam Newton not high on Steelers playoff chances

Losing is bad enough, but Pittsburgh hasn't exactly been making things easier on each other, as several players have made cryptic comments in the media criticizing their teammates. As Newton notes, this literally could not be happening at a worse time with the playoffs right around the corner, and the Steelers are going to have to figure things out fast if they want to go on a deep playoff run this year.

Pittsburgh could still win the AFC North, but it looks far more likely that they will be a wild card team, which means they will be on the road for their first playoff game. But first, they will turn their attention to Week 18, where they will be looking to get back on track when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what could end up being a huge divisional matchup.