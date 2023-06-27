Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett showed that he is capable of performing under pressure in 2022, helping the team win four games where they were tied or behind in the final quarter. But, it wasn't enough for the Steelers to make the playoffs.

Veteran Cam Heyward recently spoke on how Pickett can improve in 2023, hinting at the signal-caller producing more offense earlier in games instead of trying to get it all done in the fourth.

“Every time we’ve needed a big drive at the end of a game, he was able to answer the call and answer the bell,” Heyward said on the 3 and Out podcast. “I just look forward to him not waiting for the fourth quarter, let’s get off the bus doing that.”

I mean, that would be the ideal situation for any quarterback, to be honest. Having to overcome a deficit is never easy, doesn't matter if you're Kenny Pickett or Patrick Mahomes.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pickett went 7-5 as the Pittsburgh starter last season in 13 total games, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Not fantastic, but the former Pitt standout showed promise and profiles to be the QB1 of the future in Steel City.

There are also lots of intriguing weapons around him to help this offense thrive. Allen Robinson is now in Pittsburgh, while George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are important targets for Pickett. Plus, Najee Harris is a star in Mike Tomlin's backfield.

The starting job is Pickett's for the time being and hopefully, he can improve drastically in 23′. It starts with generating offense earlier in games, as Heyward pointed out.