The Pittsburgh Steelers faced a tall task with their AFC North rivalry matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers were challenged to the final quarter but walked away with an 18-16 victory. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell came up huge in Pittsburgh's win and broke an NFL record in the process.

Boswell converted all six of his field goal attempts in Sunday's win and became the first kicker in NFL history with six-plus made field goals in three career games, the NFL Communications department announced on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition, Boswell joined John Carney (1993) as the only kicker ever with six-plus made field goals in multiple games within a season.

Chris Boswell's performance against the Ravens was a masterpiece. His incredible kicking accuracy helped Pittsburgh grow their winning streak to five games.

Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh knew the Steelers had offensive weapons going into the matchup. He spoke about the need to contain Russell Wilson and Justin Fields earlier in the week before the game.

“We're getting ready for these guys; they're a very good offense right now. They've done some good things. ‘Russ' [Russell Wilson] brings a lot to the table, [and he's] kind of playing the way he plays, and they have weapons around him [and a] good offensive line, so we're just getting ready to try to play our best defensive game [on] Sunday,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript provided by the Ravens' official NFL site.

Harbaugh was on the right track. Russell Wilson led the Steelers' offense with 201 passing yards and one interception. One of his main targets was Isaiah Likely, who finished with 75 yards on just four receptions.

Pittsburgh increased its stronghold of the top AFC North spot with their win over Baltimore. However, Mike Tomlin's squad knows it must stay focused for its next big matchups