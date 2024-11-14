The Baltimore Ravens will take on one of their most challenging regular season matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Baltimore is on a two-game winning streak, but Pittsburgh is on a four-game streak. Jim Harbaugh spoke about getting his team ready for the offensive duo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields ahead of the game.

Harbaugh revealed his thoughts during one of the Ravens' media availabilities on Wednesday:

“We're getting ready for these guys; they're a very good offense right now. They've done some good things. ‘Russ' [Russell Wilson] brings a lot to the table, [and he's] kind of playing the way he plays, and they have weapons around him [and a] good offensive line, so we're just getting ready to try to play our best defensive game [on] Sunday,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript provided by the Ravens' official NFL site.

Jim Harbaugh understands the pedigree Wilson and Fields will bring to Sunday's matchup. The two quarterbacks have helped lead the Steelers to an 8-2 record. Wilson was injured during the first part of the season, and Fields held things down strongly. Now that Wilson has returned, Pittsburgh is sustaining its success.

Yet, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are not the only Steelers players the Ravens will keep tabs on. Jim Harbaugh noted the challenges Pittsburgh's defense poses as well.

“It's what they've always done. It starts with the front guys – the pass rush – stopping the run, and then they play downhill from there, but you have to handle those guys trying to make the play get over with quick. They're a quick-outcome type of a defense; that's what they strive for, and their guys understand it, and they do a good job,” Harbaugh said when asked about what stands out to him about the Steelers defense.

It seems the Ravens are well prepared for their AFC North battle. They will give everything they have in an attempt to come away with a win.