The Pittsburgh Steelers may officially be past the Ben Roethlisberger-led perennial Superbowl contender era, but they find themselves with a bevy of quality young talents that they expect to get them back into the conversation relatively soon.

However, the development of said players will prove to be crucial in their desire to become a dominating force once again, and one youngster who has already been called upon to take the next step is second-year wideout, George Pickens.

The 22-year-old put forth a solid statistical season during his rookie campaign in 2022, as he ranked fourth of all first-year players in receiving yards (801), receptions (52), and targets (84).

However, Steelers receiving coach Frisman Jackson seems to believe that such production was a tad underwhelming considering the upside a talent like Pickens possesses and stated that “For him to play like he played last year…that's a failure on my part; that's a failure on his part.”

Of course, he would also state that, heading into 2023, his mission is to help the young receiver to take the proverbial next step.

“It has to be a big jump,” Jackson said. “The onus is on me to have him take that next step. that big jump that we are all searching for and want, he's got to be a great player for us.”

After a three-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs at the collegiate level, George Pickens was selected 52 overall by the Steelers, making him the 10 player at his position selected on the night.

For Pittsburgh, the hope is he can develop into a go-to target for young quarterback Kenny Pickett for many years to come.