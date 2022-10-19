Steelers’ Diontae Johnson clears the air after squabble with Mitchell Trubisky

No hard feelings out in Pittsburgh. According to a pair of reports from Mark Kaboly of The Athletic and Joe Rutter of The Tribune-Review, any beef stemming from an altercation between Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at halftime in the Week 4 game against the New York Jets has been squashed and put to rest.

For context, this occurred during a frustrating first half of football that led to the Steelers deciding to turn the offense’s keys over to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Though the Steelers lost the game, Pickett provided a spark, including two rushing touchdowns of his own, and has since been named the team’s starter.

Speaking about the incident, Diontae Johnson said, “[Trubisky’s] my guy. No bad blood,” and that “all I am concerned about is winning.”

Fans of the team are assuredly glad to hear that no ill will is being harbored and that the conflict seems to be behind the two veterans. The 2022 season has been full of challenges for a franchise in transition. After the retirement of longtime quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed former second overall NFL Draft pick Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason to serve as the team’s new starter while Pickett would sit and acclimate to the professional game. The handing of the baton between the two came quickly, though Trubisky did serve the team well in Week 6 after Pickett left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

The Steelers take the field again in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.