Mike Tomlin drops Kenny Pickett update after Mitch Trubisky plays hero in Steelers win vs. Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward instead of veteran Mitch Trubisky. As Pickett navigates concussion protocol after taking a big hit in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Tomlin will have to make another QB decision.

Tomlin said that Pickett is still in concussion protocol and that, if he is cleared to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he will play. The Steelers head coach is making it a point so that the team can rally around whoever gets the start.

Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but he should be able to practice tomorrow and "if he's cleared to play, he'll play quarterback" Sunday night in Miami. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 18, 2022

Trubisky, who opened the season as the starter, filled in for Pickett last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Pickett took a big hit from Devin White. He completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown. The score gave the Steelers a fourth-quarter lead that they would hang onto for their second win of the season.

So far this season, Pickett has thrown for 514 passing yards, completed 66.3 percent of his passes and tallied one passing touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and four interceptions. The University of Pittsburgh product has not been very productive but has been working to get better. Both he and Trubisky seem to be navigating the uncertainty at the QB spot well. They are each simply working on their games and accepting Tomlin’s decisions.

While the Dolphins navigate their own quarterback injuries, the Steelers will look to secure another win no matter who is under center at Hard Rock Stadium.