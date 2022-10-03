More bonkers history Kenny Pickett made in his Steelers debut vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got their first real look at Kenny Pickett in Week 4. He came into the game midway through it to replace Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers lost 24-20 to the New York Jets.

Pickett didn’t wow in his debut but he helped the Steelers’ offense get going. He made history by scoring two rushing touchdowns, which no other quarterback has done in a debut. He also pulled off another historic feat in his NFL debut.

None of Kenny Pickett’s 13 pass attempts hit the ground against the Jets. He completed 10 of those passes but also threw a trio of interceptions. Nonetheless, he set the record for the most pass attempts in NFL history that were all caught.

Overall, Kenny Pickett threw for 120 yards and rushed for 15 more. He gave the Steelers a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead but the defense allowing two touchdowns (and him throwing a pick) undid it. Even though it ended in a loss, Pittsburgh fans are likely very pleased they got to see him in action.

The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft but originally planned for him to sit behind Trubisky. As a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, the fanbase is surely hoping that he can develop into a solid player at the professional level.

Kenny Pickett should have plenty of time and patience on his side as the Steelers, whether they want to admit it or not, enter a rebuild. Whether he gets to start next week or not, his career is off to a very interesting start.