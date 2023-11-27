On Sunday afternoon, Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to an impressive record of 7-4 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a narrow road win over their divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, who were playing without star quarterback Joe Burrow. Although Pickett wasn't asked to do much for the Steelers on Sunday, the Pittsburgh defense played well throughout the afternoon against the undermanned Bengals, ultimately resulting in a 16-10 final margin of victory for Pittsburgh.

However, despite the result of the contest, one of the bigger stories from the game was an altercation that seemed to take place between Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, it seems that Johnson is now downplaying concerns about what actually took place between the two teammates.

“It ain't nothing. Y'all outside from looking in,” said Johnson, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “…That's my brother at end of the day. … We passionate about the game. Everybody wants to win. So y'all look at it as, oh, we had an all out brawl or whatever. It ain't that so don't get it twisted, you know what I'm saying?… Football players [on] every team talk junk to each other. So we squashed it. We won the game today. That's all that matters.”

Despite the relative lack of offensive talent that they have in their locker room, the Steelers have managed to do an admirable job of churning out ugly wins so far this season, resulting in their current positioning well within the vaunted AFC playoff picture.

 