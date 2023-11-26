Mike Tomlin stands up for himself and Kenny Pickett after Steelers strong offensive performance in road win over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reason to hold their heads up high and feel confident for the first time this season. Mike Tomlin's team played its best offensive game of the season behind the confident play of quarterback Kenny Pickett as the Steelers registered a 16-10 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, after the team’s win today: “Guys like myself and Kenny (Pickett)… Man, we’re judged based on winning and losing. And we don’t run from that. He and I are winners today.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

The score may have been close, but the Steelers offense finally got it going. That unit registered a season-high 421 yards against the Bengals defense.

Much of the offensive surge has to be linked to the firing of previous offensive coordinator Matt Canada. He was heavily criticized for his conservative and predictable play calls. Under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, the Steelers came out firing and they were able to play confidently for 60 minutes.

Pickett has endured plenty of criticism this season, but he has consistently shown that he knows how to come through when the game is on the line in the 4th quarter. He seemed to play with more freedom under the team's new offensive set up, and he completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards and he did not throw an interception.

Tight end Pat Friermuth was his primary weapon, as the pair connected on 9 of 11 targets for 120 yards. Pickett also hooked up with big-play wideout George Pickens on 3 occasions for 58 yards, including a 43-yard big play.

Tomlin stood up for himself and his quarterback after the Steelers improved their record t0 7-4.

The Steelers will try to keep it going in Week 13 when they host the Arizona Cardinals.